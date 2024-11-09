Official: Barcelona and Nike agree new “multi-year partnership agreement” worth estimated €1.7bn

In the last 24 hours, it was widely reported that Barcelona had finally reached an agreement with Nike over a new sponsorship contract. The deal has been worked on over many months, and on Saturday, it was made official.

In an official statement, Barcelona have confirmed that they have launched a “new start” with Nike, whom they have reached a “multi-year partnership agreement” with – this will take effect from this season.

“FC Barcelona and Nike, two leading brands in the sport industry, are pleased to announce a new start with a multi-year partnership agreement, starting effective this season, that brings a new collaborative strategic partnership model between the two organisations.

“This new partnership consolidates Nike as a Main Partner of the Club and Official Technical Partner across all professional and amateur teams, bringing a unique model that strengthens the brands association and fuels the global retail and licensing business growth. Nike has a key strategic role in the Club’s Retail Operations and together with Barça Licensing & Merchandising will join forces in the development of specific plans related to product creation, supply chain and global distribution.”

Official Announcement — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 9, 2024

Barcelona and Nike have been in partnership since 1998, and their bond will now extend for many more years to come.