Official: Barcelona and Nike agree new “multi-year partnership agreement” worth estimated €1.7bn

In the last 24 hours, it was widely reported that Barcelona had finally reached an agreement with Nike over a new sponsorship contract. The deal has been worked on over many months, and on Saturday, it was made official.

In an official statement, Barcelona have confirmed that they have launched a “new start” with Nike, whom they have reached a “multi-year partnership agreement” with – this will take effect from this season.

“FC Barcelona and Nike, two leading brands in the sport industry, are pleased to announce a new start with a multi-year partnership agreement, starting effective this season, that brings a new collaborative strategic partnership model between the two organisations.

“This new partnership consolidates Nike as a Main Partner of the Club and Official Technical Partner across all professional and amateur teams, bringing a unique model that strengthens the brands association and fuels the global retail and licensing business growth. Nike has a key strategic role in the Club’s Retail Operations and together with Barça Licensing & Merchandising will join forces in the development of specific plans related to product creation, supply chain and global distribution.”

Barcelona and Nike have been in partnership since 1998, and their bond will now extend for many more years to come.

