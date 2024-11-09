Manchester City open to Martin Zubimendi offer in January

Premier League champions Manchester City could make a January offer for Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi was heavily linked with a summer switch to England but with City’s rivals Liverpool.

However, despite the Reds being confident of persuading Zubimendi make the move to Merseyside, he opted out at the last minute.

The Spain international has since reaffirmed his commitment to La Real with Liverpool moving on to other options.

However, the season ending injury to Zubimendi’s La Roja teammate Rodri could change the picture, as he prepares to continue as his replacement for country, – and potentially for club.

As per the latest update from Football Insider, City are open to making a rare mid-season move, with the 25-year-old a firm option.

Zubimendi’s £51m release clause remains in place in San Sebastian, with La Real open to an exit if the full price is paid, but the player remains unconvinced over his next move as City increase the pressure.