La Liga Round Up: Villarreal power on as Leganes keep up home record

Saturday’s La Liga action featured three games in a reduced schedule of action ahead of the November international break.

Espanyol v Valencia was postponed following a request by the visitors as they continue to recover locally from the impact of Storm DANA.

Second place Real Madrid stormed to a 4-0 home win over Osasuna in the early game as they put the pressure on league leaders Barcelona.

In the remaining two games, Villarreal moved up to third spot with a dominant win over Alaves, and Leganes edged out a home win over ten man Sevilla.

Here’s how the action unfolded…

Villarreal v Alaves

Villarreal are enjoying a strong start to the campaign with the only two teams to beat the Yellow Submarine being the two above them in the table.

The hosts dominated from the start, after an emotional pre-game routine in honour of the storm victims, as Ilias Akhomach fired home a superb opener.

Akhomach was then stretchered off injured before the break and Villarreal cruised away after the restart.

Dani Parejo. A LALIGA GREAT. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IWz4q0v3HQ — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) November 9, 2024

Dani Parejo rolled home a penalty in the closing stages before Santi Comesana steered home a third goal for the clincher.

Leganes v Sevilla

Leganes secured back to back home wins as they rallied late on against Sevilla with a late 1-0 victory.

Just two defeats in their last seven league games, with no losses in three, is a solid run of form ahead of the international break.

Sevilla missed a host of first half chances, as Leganes held in, to push for the win in the closing stages in Madrid.

The game turned on a bizarre moment on 80 minutes as Lucien Agoume deliberately hauled down Seydouba Cisse after a loose touch inside the penalty area.

Agoume was sent off for the error and Miguel de la Fuente slotted home his first goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Miguel de la Fuente scores ⚽ Lucien Agoumé gives away a penalty and the Leganés man punishes him for it 👊 pic.twitter.com/Gh9uY1Kq5R — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 9, 2024

Images via Getty Images / One Football