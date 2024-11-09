“He has to be renewed” – Hansi Flick calls for Barcelona to agree contract with defender

Barcelona have had a spectacular start to the season, and during this run over the last three months, there have been several standout performers. One player that has been at a very high level is Inigo Martinez, although his performances have gone under the radar compared to his teammates.

Hansi Flick certainly appreciates the veteran centre-back, who has been a mainstay since the start of the season. On Saturday, he spoke on the 33-year-old contract situation, as per MD.

“His performances are very good. He is a leader. The team is very young and it is important to have experienced players. If he plays like this… Contract things are not my task, but for my part if it continues like this it has to be renewed. In the last few games he has been incredible. He’s an important player for us.”

Martinez may lose his spot when Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen return for Barcelona in the next couple of months. Even if he does, he has proven that he deserves to remain in Catalonia for at least another season.