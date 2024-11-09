Hat-trick hero Vinicius Junior leads Real Madrid to much-needed La Liga victory against Osasuna

After back-to-back defeats against Barcelona and AC Milan, Real Madrid have returned to winning ways on Saturday – doing so in emphatic fashion. Carlo Ancelotti’s side breezed to victory against Osasuna, eventually running out 4-0 winners at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It a mixed first half for Real Madrid, who opened the scoring after 34 minutes courtesy of Vinicius Junior. However, they had lost Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao to injury before this point – and in the case of the latter, there are serious fears that he has ruptured his ACL for the second successive season.

Five minutes before half time, Jude Bellingham would finally score his first goal of the season after a wonderful assist from young defender Raul Asencio, who had replaced Militao following his injury.

Into the second half, and two goals inside 10 minutes allowed Vinicius to complete his second hat-trick of the season. He did wonderfully well to collect an Andriy Lunin pass for his brace, before being set up by Brahim Diaz for his third of the afternoon.

The result takes Real Madrid back to within six points of Barcelona, having now played the same number of matches. However, the league leaders can re-establish the nine-point buffer with a win at Real Sociedad on Sunday evening.