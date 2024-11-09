Carlo Ancelotti rallies Real Madrid to reach January with injury burden

Carlo Ancelotti has called on his Real Madrid players to rally until the January transfer market.

Los Blancos will be without some key names in the coming weeks as an injury crisis deepens in the Spanish capital.

Brazil international Eder Militao has seen his season ended after suffering a second anterior cruciate ligament tear in 15 months.

Ancelotti’s numbers in defence are further impacted with first choice right back Dani Carvajal already ruled out for the remainder of the season with David Alaba not expected back until at least the start of 2025.

The latest setback with Militao could force Ancelotti into a rare January transfer raid to ease the burden on his back line.

However, the veteran Italian coach called on his players to dig in, ahead of the remaining eight games before the winter break at the end of 2024.

“There’s nothing to be done now, we will evaluate in the coming months. I’m not thinking about the market, because until the Christmas break, we have to go with what we have”, as per quotes from Marca.

Los Blancos have six league games before the final match of 2024, on December 22, and two in the UEFA Champions League, including a trip to Liverpool after the November international break.