Barcelona star suffers bout of illness, involvement in doubt for Real Sociedad clash

Barcelona are going for eight wins in a row on Sunday, as they prepare to take on Real Sociedad in the final La Liga match before the last international break of 2024. Hansi Flick’s side are in spectacular form, although there have been disruptions ahead of their trip to Donostia-San Sebastian.

Pau Cubarsi has been rated as doubtful after suffered a deep cut to his face against Crvena Zvedza, although he is expected to be able to travel. The same can be said for Dani Olmo, although his participation against La Real is in more doubt.

As per Sport, Olmo was sent home from training on Saturday after it was confirmed that he is suffering with a bout of gastroenteritis.

Olmo scored twice against Espanyol last weekend, and he would have been an expected starter at the Reale Arena on Sunday. Flick may have to look elsewhere if he’s unable to start, although Barcelona are blessed with a ready-made replacement in Fermin Lopez.