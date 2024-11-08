Zinedine Zidane’s stance on a return to Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti wobbles

The pressure has snowballed in the Spanish capital as winter approaches, following to lackluster defeats to Barcelona and AC Milan. Most of it has fallen on the shoulders of Carlo Ancelotti, who has been pointed to as the main issue of this Real Madrid side.

While no imminent decision is expected, Ancelotti’s job is under threat, and Los Blancos have reportedly put the idea of dismissing him during the season if results do not improve. Already it has been suggested that Real Madrid would not look for a big name until the end of the season, with internal candidates Raul Gonzalez at Castilla, or Sporting Director Santiago Solari the best-placed to take over until the end of the season.

MD say Kylian Mbappe is not enjoying the football #RealMadrid are playing. He does not believe in the tactical system Carlo Ancelotti is using. pic.twitter.com/rt4y5F7wje — Football España (@footballespana_) November 8, 2024

Of course many Real Madrid fans have wondered if club legend Zinedine Zidane might return to the club. His second spell saw him join during the season to replace Solari in 2018, when he swooped in to improve matters. Months later, Real Madrid would lift the Champions League in a a season that seemed doomed to disaster.

That will not happen again. According to MD, Zidane will not consider a third spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is in no rush to get back into management, and continues to bide his time for the France job, which he believes will be available in 2026, after Didier Deschamps’ contract expires, and following the 2026 World Cup.