“We think we’ve detected the problem, we’ll see if that’s true tomorrow” – Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti

Following a third defeat of the season against AC Milan, Carlo Ancelotti is dealing with no shortage of pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid will be desperate for a response against Osasuna on Saturday at home, as will Ancelotti.

Earlier in the season following a draw with Las Palmas, Ancelotti explained that the coaching staff were aware of the problems they were dealing with, but the evidence is that they have been unable to solve it. Ancelotti said he was hoping to see their solutions appear on the pitch against Los Rojillo.

“We think we have found the solution, but this is theory. The reality will be seen tomorrow. This is not the place to talk about the problems we have had.”

“Yes, obviously we have talked, analyzed the situation. We think we have found the solution, but it must be seen in practice. Let a different version be seen. I see the team united, motivated and conscious. We have detected the correct solution. But we have to wait until tomorrow to see if we act in the right way.”

“[The players are] thinking about how we can turn things around. But after words, we must act. I can talk, but what needs to be done is to reverse the situation. One thing is my words, they will get lost in the wind, but the performance tomorrow will stay.”

“I can give an idea of ​​what will happen tomorrow, but now is not the time. Although I’m looking forward to tomorrow, to see how it turns out. Ours is not an offensive problem, nor a problem of positioning problem. It’s a defensive issue.”

In terms of how exactly his players could improve, Ancelotti explained the defensive work that he wanted to see from his players.

“Sacrifice, concentration and collective work. I have said it many times and I repeat it. Sacrifice, to be a compact team, concentration to make correct decisions in defence and be in the right place; and collective work because if you defend as a compact team… It was seen last year that we can be a fantastic team. The key is to be a compact team. It doesn’t matter if the block is high or low, the base is to be compact.”

A defiant Ancelotti very much challenged his players to show him what they had not been doing against Barcelona and AC Milan: defend. In both clashes, a lack of effort was seen during some of the goals conceded, as well as a lack of cohesion throughout the team. Ancelotti has tried various systems, but finds his options limited, with David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Aurelien Tchouameni and Thibaut Courtois out of action.