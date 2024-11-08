The reason why Kylian Mbappe has been let out of Didier Deschamp’s France squad

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

If it seemed like Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe were the ones pushing for him not to join up with the French national team, the second time in a row that he has been left out of the squad it appears very much to come from manager Didier Deschamps.

He explained after the squad was announced that after a conversation with Mbappe, he decided that it was better that the 25-year-old did not join up with Les Bleus. He also noted that it was not down to non-sporting reasons, referencing reports linking him to a rape investigation in Sweden.

According to Relevo, the main reason that Mbappe has not been called up is that Deschamps wants to isolate the France team from the noise surrounding the Real Madrid star. Beyond his trip to Stockholm, Mbappe is struggling at Real Madrid, and the French public opinion is turning on him, following the decision for him not to be present in the last international break. There are also some who feel he was unfairly given the captain’s armband over Antoine Griezmann, and allegedly AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan criticised his attitude in the dressing room in September.

Kylian Mbappe expected to travel with the French national team as of Wednesday night, but the situation changed after a phone call with Didier Deschamps on Thursday. (Marca) #RealMadrid #LesBleus pic.twitter.com/gfryGzmoRX — Football España (@footballespana_) November 8, 2024

The same source says that the decision was not exclusively down to the manager, and Mbappe also had some say in it. Marca note that as of Wednesday night, Mbappe was fully expecting to travel to Paris, but things changed after a conversation with Deschamps. They also go on to note that Deschamps has shown in the past with Karim Benzema that he is not afraid to leave out players if he feels it is beneficial to the dressing room, and exile that lasted six years.

While Mbappe will have another two weeks to rest, train and improve his fitness, the pressure will continue to grow when Real Madrid return to action after the international break. Los Blancos face Leganes at Butarque, but then go into a crucial trip to Anfield against Liverpool in the Champions League. If he cannot react this weekend and after the break, the local press will be out for him.