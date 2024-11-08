Spanish police yet to take action against Real Madrid fans that racially abused Barcelona stars

Nearly two weeks after El Clasico, the sickening racial abuse that was directed at Barcelona players Lamine Yamal, Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Alejandro Balde, the culprits are yet to face any action.

Racist insults rained down on the 17-year-old after he scored at the Santiago Bernabeu, with fans shouting ‘f***ing moor’, ‘black s***’, ‘m*****’ and ‘go sell tissues at the traffic lights’. It was later revealed that the other three had also suffered racial attacks. In the aftermath of the event, La Liga and Real Madrid were both quick to put out statements promising swift justice.

It emerged that two fans had already been identified based on the footage, and both Los Blancos and La Liga passed on the evidence gathered to the Competition Committee and the Prosecutor Fiscal to investigate.

As per La Vanguardia, the former are yet to make any announcement on the matter. The police are also yet to act, 13 days at the time of writing, and the case has not been opened. It remains in the registration phase, as per their information, and they go on to note that previous cases have seen far swifter action, with some punishments already dictated by this point. Real Madrid are also yet to announce any action against the fans in question.