Spain manager Luis de la Fuente explains Gavi, Joselu and Inigo Martinez absences, praises Barcelona

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has told the media that it is their duty to give opportunities to young, talented players that have earned it, with first call-ups being handed to Marc Casado, Aitor Paredes and Samu Omorodion for their upcoming Nations League games. For the first time since 2021, he named a squad without a Real Madrid player, following Dani Carvajal’s injury.

In contrast, Barcelona had four players in the squad, while Basque giants Real Sociedad and Athletic Club contributed six players between them.

“We do not look at the origin of the players. We value their level. Barcelona are doing a fantastic job. It’s about giving opportunities. People with capable young talent do not fail. This is good for Spanish football.”

One of the most impressive players in recent weeks has been Marc Casado, coming off dominant performances in El Clasico and against Bayern Munich.

“It’s all thanks to his trust, determination and ability. There are very good footballers who need that deamnd to shine. If Barcelona had not put him in, we probably would not have seen what he is capable of. When great professionals and great people face the greatest challenges they they show the height of their ability. He still has room for improvement.”

With Casado in the first-team at Barcelona, it has allowed them to ease Gavi back into the fold, and he was left out of the squad.

“Gavi is in the natural process. It’s been a year since he was injured. His evolution is exceptional. He is all energy. The club is doing spectacularly well. We are looking forward to seeing him well and safe, even more so. For the national team, he is very important. We are meeting the schedule.”

One of the form players in Spain this season has been veteran Inigo Martinez, who has been leading the line for Barcelona. He did not make the cut though, with de la Fuente handing a first call-up to Athletic Club’s Aitor Paredes.

“You will miss Inigo, but Aitor is having an exceptional campaign. It was time to see him tested at this level and with the demands that come with it,” de la Fuente explained.

On the inclusion of Samu Omorodion over Joselu Mato, the Spain coach said that the Porto striker had earned it.

”The family grows. New elements must be incorporated into this family. Just as Joselu had his opportunity at the time, we must give the opportunity to players who are earning it. It’s not about giving opportunities, it’s about recognizing the potential of some players.”

He would go on to explain that Samu gives him and Spain different qualities to what he has already, and praised his play with his back to goal, in transition, and when finishing. Certainly his combination of pace and power is something Spain has not seen in some time, and many believe that if he can come good on his potential, he could be the best Spanish forward around.