Robert Lewandowski prepared for pay cut to seal Barcelona extension

Robert Lewandowski is powering Barcelona’s impressive start to the 2024/25 season under Hansi Flick.

The veteran Polish international was linked with a potential move away from Catalonia prior to Flick’s arrival but their pair have since reignited their Bayern Munich formula.

Lewandowski has already racked up an incredible tally of 19 goals scored in all competitions inside just 16 appearances.

Despite turning 36 in August, Lewandowski looks as sharp as ever, as the perfect focal point in Flick’s attack.

His aim is to get back above the 20-league goal mark, and he is on track to beat his Barcelona season tally of 33, from his debut 2022/23 campaign.

With the faith of Flick, the club ae now considering their options on Lewandowski’s contract, which includes multiple clauses.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona are ready to activate a clause to extend his deal by a further 12 months into 2026, if he completes 55% of games he is available for this season.

The specifics of that deal indicate a salary cut from €32m per year to around €26m in 2025/26.

With that requirement expected to be a formality in the coming months, Barcelona are open to stretching his deal on once again until 2027, with a another salary reduction in place.