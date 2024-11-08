Real Madrid scouting department hold annual meeting with emphasis on two areas

Real Madrid have one of their most extensive scouting networks in the world, and this weeking they will hold their annual meeting for those operating within Spain, as they try to snap up the most promising talents in Spain. There will be two key messages, as per Relevo.

Over the course of the weekend, the scouts will take in games and training sessions at Valdebebas, amid a series of meals and meetings across the weekend. The meeting will not have Head of Recruitment Andres Pardo, who is from the Valencian Community, and is still involved in the clean-up efforts.

#RealMadrid's staff brought the players in for a meeting on Thursday, where they discussed solutions, and what the team was not doing. They discussed the second goal conceded against #ACMilan and the distance being covered. (Marca)👇 pic.twitter.com/OBQQhUTp1n — Football España (@footballespana_) November 8, 2024

The message coming from above though is that Real Madrid cannot allow any players to slip through their fingers if they have the talent to make it at the club. Meanwhile the one key point of frustration for the scouts is that they do not feel that their superiors are paying sufficient attention to their reports, and not letting players marked ‘possible signing’ go elsewhere. They will also lobby for more independence and power to act.

The war for talented footballers between Real Madrid, Barcelona and everyone else in Spanish football is never-ending. This year the Clasico rivals both snatched players from the regions the other is based in. Real Madrid undoutedly have one of the most productive academies in Europe, although there is some frustration that this only pays dividends in their accounts, and not on the pitch.