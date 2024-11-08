Real Madrid lay down the law – Midfielder will not be allowed to leave in January transfer window

Real Madrid have been criticised for a lack of depth this season, and while certainly their squad depth is creaking, part of the issue is that Carlo Ancelotti does not trust some of his alternatives, whether the motives be age or otherwise. One player who remains in limbo is Dani Ceballos.

The Andalusian playmaker reportedly was keen to leave in August, but Real Betis could not meet Real Madrid’s asking price. According to Sport, both Los Verdiblancos and Real Sociedad have enquired about the possibility of having the 28-year-old on loan for the rest of the season.

Los Blancos have made it clear that they have no intention to let Ceballos go this season though, considering him a different profile to the other options they have. That is despite him having just 108 minutes to his name this season.

Ceballos at his best could certainly add plenty to a Real Madrid lacking football, but it has been nearly two years since that has been seen. Part of his lack of minutes was that he missed six of their 16 games through injury, but there is little doubt that he needs earn Ancelotti’s trust again. With his contract up in 2027, Real Madrid will need to make a decision on Ceballos’ future next summer.