Real Madrid encounter major issue that could contribute to season slipping away

Real Madrid have a major headache at right-back, and while nobody holds any bitterness towards 33-year-old right-back Lucas Vazquez, the belief is that he is not up to the top level as a defender. With Carvajal out for the rest of the season, and well into next year, the hunt for a new right-back is on.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is their top target to come in, and they are working to sign him for free next summer. Despite some talk of bringing that deal forward, it looks highly unlikely that they would be able to pull that off, as per Relevo. The feeling is that if they want to compete this season, they will need a new right-back though.

The primary issue is that Real Madrid are struggling to identify players that can come in and do the job that they need. They do have talented youngster Jesus Fortea in the academy, but there are fears about exposing him too young. Los Blancos are working on the matter, but so far have been unable to find anyone to fill in for Carvajal.

In the past, Real Madrid have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro, but he signing him, and especially in January would likely require getting closer to double the €45m Spurs paid for him. Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is another who is available for €40m, due to his release clause, but that would leave them with a three starting calibre right-backs by winter next season, should they move for Alexander-Arnold too.