Premier League side eye Celta Vigo star as January option

Premier League side Brentford are reportedly plotting a January transfer move for Celta Vigo striker Anastasios Douvikas.

Douvikas is not a set starter for the Galicians with just four La Liga starts since the opening weekend of the 2024/25 season.

However, the Greece international is viewed as an important squad option, and the former Utrecht forward has appeared in all 12 league games so far.

He netted the winner a rare start, as Celta edged out a 1-0 victory over Getafe on Monday night, after scoring twice in the Copa del Rey.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Brentford have flagged up a firm interest in the 26-year-old, who netted 13 goals in all competitions in his debut Celta campaign in 2023/24.

Thomas Frank is looking to bring in a versatile January option to bolster his attack, following Ivan Toney’s exit to Saudi Arabia, and to provide back up to Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Douvikas is rated at around €8m by Celta on a contract until June 2028.