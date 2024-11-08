Liverpool prepare opening Aurelien Tchouameni offer to Real Madrid

Liverpool are reportedly preparing an opening transfer offer for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Premier League giants have been alerted over the French international potentially looking to move on from Madrid either in January or next summer.

Los Blancos are planning to freshen up their first team squad with changes on the agenda in 2025 and Tchouameni is viewed as possibly expendable in the Spanish capital.

That situation could fit perfectly for Liverpool with the Reds open to bringing in a new midfielder after losing out in the race for Spain star Martin Zubimendi back in August.

Previous reports from Teamtalk.com, indicated Real Madrid would demand a high price for the 24-year-old amid rumours of a £100m asking price.

However, as per the latest update from Fichajes.net, Liverpool will make an opening low ball offer of £50m to kickstart talks with Los Blancos, and try for a compromise fee in between both figures.