Las Palmas extend positive La Liga run with Friday win at Rayo Vallecano

Las Palmas sealed a shock 3-1 win away at Rayo Vallecano thanks a late burst of goals in Madrid.

Victory in Vallecas means Las Palmas have now won three out of their last four La Liga games alongside a Copa del Rey victory at Ontinena.

Defeat for Rayo is their first home loss in five, and just their second of the campaign in front of their loud fans – as they remain in 9th spot overnight – with Las Palmas moving into 15th.

The visitors got the ball rolling after just five minutes as Fabio Silva wriggled free to head home from a corner.

Rayo missed a host of chances before the break and Las Palmas punished them after the restart.

Veteran centre back Aridane Hernandez headed home an own goal, to put the away side 2-0 up, before Manu Fuster stole in behind to slot home his first ever La Liga goal.

Scotland international Scott McKenna then deflected home an own goal at the other end but there was to be no late Rayo rally.

