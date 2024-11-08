Kylian Mbappe unhappy with Real Madrid setup – feels Carlo Ancelotti system hurts him

‘This Mbappe is not my Mbappe,’ said Real Madrid President Florentino Perez in 2022 when the French superstar decided to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He might be feeling the same way, having seen just three goals from open play from the Frenchman in 13 La Liga matches.

However Kylian Mbappe is also not thrilled with the Real Madrid that he is seeing. Following reports that the 25-year-old is not happy with playing through the middle rather than on his preferred left side, MD elaborate on that. They say that Mbappe has revealed to a source close to him that he is not happy with the football that Real Madrid are playing as a whole.

He is not impressed with Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical setup, and does not enjoy the type of football they are trying to play. In addition, Mbappe is used to being the focal point of the attack in the Spanish capital, something that has not transpired at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is a further motive for frustration. Real Madrid are not playing for him as PSG did.

Ancelotti is smart enough to know that he cannot point out to Mbappe that he has not earned that status within the team with his performances. Currently Vinicius Junior still looks like the attacking star of the team, but it is noticeable that multiple outlets have highlighted that Real Madrid’s plans in the coming years are centred around Mbappe and not the Brazilian. Some element of the equation will have to change in the coming months.