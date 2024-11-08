Julian Alvarez is confident his best form is just around the corner at Atletico Madrid this season.

The Argentina international has come into sharp focus in recent weeks as he begins to settle into life in the Spanish capital.

Los Rojiblancos’ decision to spend £81m to bring in the 24-year-old from Manchester City was a major call on his ability to quickly adapt to La Liga.

A mixed start meant questions over his level, but a corner has been turned in October, with four goals scored in all competitions since the start of the month.

His overall tally stands at six across domestic and European action, and at that rate, he could match or better his haul of 19 at City in 2023/24.

Ahead of a final game before the international break, at Mallorca on November 10, Alvarez has been named as the player of the month by Atletico Madrid fans and he is determined to build on that in the coming weeks.

“Every day I feel better and closer to my best version to help the team. I’m feeling good, always trying to improve, thinking about what’s coming next and to be better every day”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.