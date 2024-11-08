Inter take interest breakout La Liga defender

Real Sociedad have one of the most succesful academies in Spain, and young right-back Jon Aramburu looks as if he could be the latest success story. The 22-year-old has made the first-team spot his own this season at Anoeta.

Following a series of good performances for Venezuela, Aramburu was starting to earn his shot under Imanol Alguacil. but after Hamari Traore was ruled out for the rest of the season, has become their starter. In a difficult start to the season for La Real, Aramburu has been one of the positives.

According to MD, Italian champions Inter are interested in the young defender, impressed by his speeed and ability to do damage on the counter-attack. La Real have him under contract until 2027, and he has a €50m release clause, meaning he is unlikely to be cheap. Real Madrid are also monitoring his development, as they look to resolve the future of their right-back position too.