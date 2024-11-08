Injured Real Sociedad star ruled out of Barcelona clash

Real Sociedad host La Liga leaders Barcelona in their final game before the international break on November 10.

La Real slipped to a late midweek UEFA Europa League defeat as they went down 2-1 at Viktoria Plzen and they now have just four points from four European games.

Their domestic form is equally mixed, with two wins in their last four domestic outings, and just one home victory in La Liga since the start of 2024/25.

Imanol Aguacil is hoping to use the break as a chance to reset and revive his squad ahead of a tough run of games in December

However, their task has been made harder, with centre back Nayef Aguerd ruled out for Barcelona’s visit due to a hamstring injury.

The Moroccan international completed the full 90 minutes in Plzen, but tests on his return to San Sebastian have confirmed the issue, and he will miss out against Barcelona.

Reports from Relevo indicate he will be removed from international duty in the coming days with no firm update on his expected return date.

