Frenkie de Jong ends Dutch exile after 14-month injury absence

Frenkie de Jong continues his arc towards full fitness with a call up for Netherlands duty this month.

La Oranje are in UEFA Nations League action at home to Hungary on November 16 and away in Bosnia & Herzegovina three days later.

De Jong’s 2023/24 campaign was cut short by a serious ankle injury which triggered a prolonged absence.

A series of setbacks in his recovery has put his Barcelona career in jeopardy and he was forced to miss out on UEFA Euro 2024.

Frenkie de Jong is in line for his first Netherlands appearance since September 2023

Ronald Koeman called him up for the initial Euro 2024 panel but his injury remained the issue.

After missing the majority of preseason, he has been eased into the Barcelona squad in recent weeks, with his first start since April in the midweek UEFA Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade.

Koeman resisted the temptation to call him up in October, to allow his rehabilitation to continue, and the former Ajax playmaker is tipped to feature in at least one of the incoming games.