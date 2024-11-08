Carlo Ancelotti on position dilemma with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe – ‘It’s not an offensive problem’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated that his side must sort out their defence rather than spend too much time focusing on the partnership between Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe up front. The Frenchman has scored just once in his last 22 shots, and is coming in for increasing criticism.

The old debate of whether Mbappe and Vinicius can coexist, with both preferring to play on the left, has been revived over the last couple of weeks, as Los Blancos look out of sorts. Ancelotti was asked ahead of their match with Osasuna why he Vinicius was not playing more centrally.

“Because I didn’t want to take him (Vinicius) away from where he makes the difference and Mbappe can act as a forward. Nothing else. Ours is not an offensive problem, but a defensive one.”

Do you regret not taking the Brazil offer? "[Chuckles] You've made me laugh. Thank you for giving me the chance to laugh. It's not the moment to laugh, because it's a delicate moment, and it's time to turn this around. I don't regret anything." 🗣️Carlo Ancelotti #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/1EqAblzy4D — Football España (@footballespana_) November 8, 2024

Earlier Ancelotti had admitted that Mbappe was ‘sunk’ by their last two results, as are the rest of the squad, explained the Italian. However he showed total faith that things would pick up for Mbappe.

“He is training well, going through a difficult time… like each of us. And like everyone, you must think that this is an opportunity, that if you are smart you can turn it around quickly, with more concentration and attitude. This is how problems should be faced. The problem he is suffering is everyone’s problem: he is not able to show his best version. But you must experience this moment as an opportunity to be better in the future. I am convinced that he is going to turn it around. Convinced.”

“And like him, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bellingham… Me! It is a difficult time for everyone, it is obvious. But it is not unusual to experience something like this, it is normal in a sport where defeat is also on the table. For a long time we got out of the habit, but this moment has come, we accept it and what we cannot do is lower our effort. It be higher than ever. Because this is a strong, motivated group and the most difficult club in the world. This is the best place to get through difficult times. And I am convinced that we will.”

Despite Ancelotti’s confidence, numerous reports have emerged this week claiming that Mbappe is not happy with his role under Ancelotti, or with how he is being asked to play. The France captain feels that Los Blancos are not set up to get the best out of him, and certainly if that is the case, his frustration is becoming more and more evident.