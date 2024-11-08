Carlo Ancelotti press conference: speaks to the Fede Valverde ‘lie’, laughs off question and raises voice

Amid plenty of questions about his decision-making and ability to motivate his players, Carlo Ancelotti was also accused of lying about one of his players in his post-match press conference following defeat to AC Milan. The Real Madrid coach addressed the issue ahead of their game against Osasuna.

In a longer and much more tense press conference than most are used to at Valdebebas, Ancelotti was delighted to hear one question. Following the public blaming of Ancelotti for the team’s flaws, Ancelotti was asked if he regretted not taking an offer from Brazil to become their manager in 2023.

“[Chuckles] You’ve made me laugh. Thank you for giving me the chance to laugh. It’s not the moment to laugh, because it’s a delicate moment, and it’s time to turn this around. I don’t regret anything and I continue to enjoy every day in Valdebebas. I will appreciate all the time I will spend here. It’s a difficult time, but I’m happy to spend my time here, at the best club in the world. Complicated moments have always happened and always will happen.”

#RealMadrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the press that he is not thinking about January signings currently🗣️ "It's not the time. Thinking about signings means not evaluating what we have. We will talk about this in the coming months." pic.twitter.com/GtaMq0kWuU — Football España (@footballespana_) November 8, 2024

After the match against Milan, Ancelotti had told the press that he had taken off Fede Valverde at half time as he did not look 100% physically, something that was disputed the next day by he player’s camp. The Italian was accused of lying about his fitness, and Ancelotti was asked how Valverde was feeling.

“Very good, ready to play tomorrow. He has trained well these two days. I have not said that he has a back problem, we have never said that from the club; he did have it, but he has now recovered. Now he’s okay.”

The final question of the press conference requested that the Real Madrid manager give his view of the future at the club.

“I see us having a successful season, fighting for all the titles in all competitions. It’s going to be like this. In a month we will have the possibility of winning the Intercontinental Cup and we will be fighting in La Liga and the Champions League, despite losing the games we have lost. As has always happened! As has always happened!” Ancelotti said loudly and defiantly, as he walked out of the press conference.

Rarely is Ancelotti as defiant or pointed in his press outings, which over the last three years have been characterised by a jovial atmosphere and the Italian’s jokes. This is, of course, understandable, given the situation, but it is notable. In particular, the fact that he challenged his players to put into practice what they had spoken about during the week.