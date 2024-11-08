Carlo Ancelotti ‘detests’ lack of defensive work from Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior

Few managers protect their players as much as Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, but the Italian is losing patience with some of his stars. Following a week in which the fingers of blame have barely found space to point at him, their Champions League winning coach has a few grievances of his own.

‘My players aren’t lazy but we are struggling to work effectively together’, was Ancelotti’s line on Tuesday after defeat to AC Milan, while on Friday, he challenged his players to put into practice what they had discussed during the week. He also emphasized loud and clear: commitment, sacrifice and collective spirit.

According to Relevo, Ancelotti ‘detests it’ when Kylian Mbappe doesn’t bother to run, when Vinicius Junior does not press after losing the ball, or when the central midfielders do as they please. His press conference before Osasuna was deliberately pointed, and he feels he and the club deserve better, having protected them on numerous occasions.

Ancelotti would also appreciate more backing from the club, and is keen for them to strengthen the squad, but does not dare to point the finger in public. He feels he owes everything to Florentino Perez, and whatever the club line is on transfers, he will follow it.

Things have gotten serious very quickly at the Bernabeu, and it is certainly a risky move from Ancelotti. Clearly, he feels he does not have many other tools in his box to try and inspire a reaction though. As he mentioned, all of his words will be lost in the wind, what will remain are the performances.