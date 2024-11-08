Bayern Munich send Alphonso Davies final contract offer – agent not part of talks

Bayern Munich have reportedly sent star left-back Alphonso Davies a final contract offer to renew his deal, which expires next season. Davies can sign a pre-contract in less than two months, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United all interested.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with Real Madrid over the past year, and reportedly agreed terms with Los Blancos in March. Bayern have held talks with him on several occasions since, and after relations broke down with agent Nedal Huoseh, have sent their final offer to Davies directly.

International watch: Frenkie de Jong has been called up by the Netherlands for their upcoming games. @OnsOranje pic.twitter.com/9zEixcXopk — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 8, 2024

Bayern have given him an ultimatum – sign the deal or look for another club, as they will give up on him. BILD (via Sport) say that they have increased their offer, but don’t want to destabilise the dressing room by paying over the odds, but all signs are that Davies will hit the free agent market. United are willing to pay his €15m per season and €10m signing bonus demands, while Real Madrid could get close to it. Barcelona would not be able to offer that amount, but do have Hansi Flick, his former manager, to try and persuade him.

This is not the first time that Davies has reportedly been given an ultimatum, with Bayern negotiating on two occasions with him the past. Around a month ago, it was filtered into the press that Davies had not signed a deal with Real Madrid, news that piqued the interest of Barcelona and United.