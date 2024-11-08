Barcelona starlet reveals dressing room DJ and funniest arrival song

Barcelona starlet Pau Victor has revealed that Lamine Yamal is the dressing DJ, as well as several other tidbits from the make-up of the dressing room. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Barca Atletic, but the Blaugrana made his move from Girona permanent following a strong season to the tune of €2.6m

Victor was made part of the first team after a promising preseason, and scored his first goal in September against Osasuna, albeit in a 4-2 defeat. He tipped academy youngster Unai Hernandez to surprise fans most, while speaking on Xapa La Radio.

Despite his youth, Lamine Yamal has clearly won sufficient authority on the pitch to become the dressing room DJ.

“There are days that end with a lot of noise. Listen to these songs at 9:00 a.m. in the morning, you don’t feel like it, but he does it very well,” Victor said, noting that Frenkie de Jong struggles to get on board with the teenager’s taste.”

“Hansi gave us a very tough preseason,” Xavi Hernandez was “more tactical, Hansi does a little of everything,” he explained while also backing up Pedri’s stories about the disciplinary code he imposes.

Other amusing details are that Inigo Martinez is not only the best at table football, but is good enough to laugh at all of the others. The player’s WhatsApp group is called simply ‘FC Barcelona players’ and contains no shortage of annoying teammates from his perspective.

Iñigo Martínez is on track to extend his Barcelona contract after playing 15 of 16 matches this season. With a clause to renew automatically after 60% of games, he's well on his way. @jordicardero — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 8, 2024

It has become customary for club sides to make new players sing in front of their teammates as an initiation test, and Victor revealed that he sang ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi, but veteran Wojciech Szczesny was the most fun on the microphone, although Dani Olmo was also good. Victor also intended to study marketing or business administration, but has not yet taken it up.