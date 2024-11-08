Barcelona manager Hansi Flick makes peculiar dress code request to President Joan Laporta

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick might not have arrived at the club with much power, but he would be given the world if he requested it, following their start to the season. The German coach has imposed a set of rules and standards this season though.

This week the disciplinary process has been in the headlines, as star midfielder Pedri revealed that they are no longer fined for being late, but benched. Now Relevo have revealed that even President Joan Laporta is subject to Flick’s rules.

During their preseason tour in the USA, Laporta, as he likes to, attended a training session with some of the other directors. Flick requested that if he is to come to training sessions, that they should do so in training or appropriate gear. Later during the US tour, they were seen doing just that, a symbol of just how much Flick has won over the club internally.