Barcelona and Athletic Club stars earn first Spain call-ups in squad without Real Madrid players

Spain have annnounced their squad for the final international break of 2024, as they face Denmark and Switzerland in the Nations League. La Roja have secured their spot in the finals of the competition, but have yet to secure the top spot in their group.

Luis de la Fuente has announced a squad of 28 players, with captain Alvaro Morata a last-minute inclusion, having suffered a head injury in training this week with AC Milan. The headline inclusions are Athletic Club’s Aitor Paredes, Barcelona’s Marc Casado, and Porto’s Samu Omorodion, who are all in the senior side for the first time.

Dani Carvajal is injured, and thus there are no Real Madrid players included in the squad, with Joselu Mato also dropping out, which has not been seen since 2021. The squad is replete with players from the Valencian Community, the Basque Country and Catalonia, who have played at least a part in producing 22 of the 26 players.

Bryan Zaragoza has also returned to the Spain squad, while Oscar Mingueza continues following his first call-ups. Bayer Leverkusen’s Aleix Garcia misses out for Casado, who has won a starting spot at Barcelona. His teammate Pau Cubarsi misses out, with doubts about his face injury currently, while defensive partner Inigo Martinez also is absent, despite his good form.

Up front, Samu Omorodion is the headline, having continued his outstanding form for Porto. During the last international break, the 20-year-old scored four times in one half for the under-21s, and has 11 goals in 12 appearances in Portugal.

Spain’s clashes take place at 20:45 CEST on Friday the 15th of November in Copenhagen against Denmark, while the Swiss side will travel to Cordoba to face La Roja on Monday the 18th of November at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: David Raya, Alex Remiro, Robert Sanchez.

Defenders: Aitor Paredes, Oscar Mingueza, Pedro Porro, Dani Vivian, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Marc Cucurella and Alejandro Grimaldo.

Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Alex Baena, Dani Olmo, Marc Casado and Pedri.

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Ayoze Perez, Samu Omorodion and Bryan Zaragoza.