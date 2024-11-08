Barcelona ratify €1.7bn Nike sponsorship deal as confirmation nears

Barcelona are on the verge of signing off on a world record kit sponsorship deal with Nike.

The Catalan giants have been locked in talks with the US sporting superpower since the start of 2024 as part of renewal plans to their existing agreement.

Negotiations have stepped up in the last two weeks with a Barcelona board meeting this morning confirming a key step in the process.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, members of the board voted to ratify the agreement with Nike, which had already been confirmed verbally between both parties in September.

🚨Barcelona are closing in on a world record €1.7bn sponsorship with Nike 💥 https://t.co/4RB4NfMkPB — Football España (@footballespana_) November 8, 2024

Exact figures are yet to be confirmed but club president Joan Laporta has reportedly confirmed the deal has been reached with Nike’s confirmation the final piece of the puzzle.

The new deal is expected to set a new benchmark in football sponsorship, worth an estimated €1.7bn across 14 years, which translates at €121m per year for Barcelona.

That would equal an increase of around €48m until 2028 which will then step up to €58-60m from 2028 to 2038.