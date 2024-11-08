Final Ballon d’Or results shows gap between Rodri and Vinicius Jr

The final results of the controversial 2024 Ballon d’Or vote have been revealed by France Football.

French outlet L’Equipe have hinted at the confirmed data behind how the voting played out as Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior finished second.

The call to overlook the Brazilian for his first-ever Ballon d’Or caused a storm of controversy as Los Blancos opted for a sensational boycott of the awards.

🚨As per data from @lequipe Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d'Or with 1,170 voting points – just 41 ahead of Vinicius Jr – who amassed 1,129 pic.twitter.com/viWwcuhSD2 — Football España (@footballespana_) November 8, 2024

Spain star Rodri was named as the No.1 pick in the final reveal on the back of winning the Premier League and Euro 2024 with La Roja.

As the dust has settled on the row, the specifics over how Rodri won and Vinicius Jr ‘lost’ are likely to cause more debate, based on the gap between them.

The reports indicates Rodri picked up 1,170 points as part of the voting process, just 41 ahead of Vinicius Jr’s final tally, which stood at 1,129.

That is a significant change from 2023 where Lionel Messi beat Rodri’s clubmate Erling Haaland by almost 100 voting points after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.