In form Atletico Madrid star earns Spain U21 recall

Atletico Madrid star Pablo Barrios has been recalled to the Spain U21 squad following an impressive run of form for Los Rojiblancos.

Head coach Santi Denia has brought Barrios back into the La Roja fold after missing the last four U21 games due to injury.

He will join up with the panel to face England and Denmark in friendly action this month ahead of the U21 European Championship next summer.

🚨Pablo Barrios' eye-catching Atletico Madrid form has been rewarded with a Spain U21 call up 🇪🇸 https://t.co/2gJ6JbVYaX — Football España (@footballespana_) November 8, 2024

Barrios won gold with Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics and he is developing into a key player at club level following a mixed 12 months despite links over a Premier League move in 2025.

Six starts from 12 La Liga games may not appear too eye-catching, but he only started 17 league games in the entirety of 2023/24, and the early indicators are that he breaks that barrier in 2025.

Atletico Madrid sign off for the international break with a trip to Mallorca on November 10 on the back of Barrios playing 90 minutes in their midweek 2-1 UEFA Champions League win at Paris Saint-Germain.