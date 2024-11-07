“We may have lost but…” – Barcelona’s Champions League opponents take aim at Real Madrid

Barcelona secured another victory on Wednesday night, as they defeated Crvena Zvedza 5-2 in the Champions League. It’s now seven wins in a row for the Catalans, with three of those coming in European football’s premier competition.

Crvena Zvedza were soundly beaten, but they were able to use the fact that they scored two goals to “take aim” at Real Madrid. Barcelona defeated their Clasico rivals 4-0 12 days ago, and for the Serbian giants, this result could be used to mock the reigning European champions on social media.

Hi @realmadrid, we may have lost, but we scored two goals. 👋 🔴⚪️ #fkcz pic.twitter.com/QXG3xEizAS — FK Crvena zvezda (@crvenazvezdafk) November 7, 2024

Before this post, Crvena Zvedza player Timi Max Elsnik said similar when he spoke to the media after Wednesday’s match.

“At least we can say that we have scored more goals against Barcelona than Real Madrid did.”

Understandably, Barcelona supporters have been lapping up these comments in the last 24 hours. However, Hansi Flick will probably be slightly concerned that his side conceded twice against Crvena Zvedza.