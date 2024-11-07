Tottenham Hotspur eyeing up 2025 move for La Liga defender

Rayo Vallecano are likely preparing to lose right-back Andrei Ratiu next summer, as interest grows in the Romanian international. Valencia are reported to be keeping tabs on him, and now, interest has arrived from the Premier League.

As reported by CaughtOffside, Tottenham Hotspur have registered their interest in Ratiu, as they make preparations for a possible approach from Real Madrid for Pedro Porro, who is on Los Blancos’ right-back shortlist.

Ratiu is reported to have a €25m release clause in this Rayo contract, and if this were activated, it would be a very nice amount to receive for the Vallecas-based club. However, it’s also noted that they would be open to negotiating, meaning that Spurs could sign him for less if they push for a deal.

It will be tough for Rayo to retain the services of Ratiu if Spurs come calling, especially as it’s reported that he is keen for a new challenge.