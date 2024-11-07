“That’s just what they do and always have done” – Real Madrid backed to bounce back from difficult period

Real Madrid have had a very challenging start to the season, and that has reached new heights over the last 12 days. After being thrashed in El Clasico, they were defeated by AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday – already, that is their second loss in the competition in only four matches.

Times are tough at the Santiago Bernabeu, but one person that is confident of Real Madrid bouncing back is former Arsenal defender Lauren. He told NewBettingOffers.co.uk that he is confident of Los Blancos getting back on track soon.

“It’s been the case with Real Madrid since I used to watch them growing up. When they lose one or two games it’s suddenly this massive disaster and the end of the world. At the end of the day, you’ll see Real Madrid fighting to win both La Liga and the Champions League, that’s just what they do and what they always have done.

“I know they got beaten 4-0 by Barcelona in El Clásico and of course they lost 3-1 to AC Milan this week, but the players won’t be losing any sleep over it because they all know how to handle the pressure – they’re able to control the emotional side of the game. It’s one of the most important things in football and every single year we see that in this Real Madrid team, they have setbacks, but they control their emotions and go on to win the league or the Champions League. They’ll undoubtedly be challenging for both competitions again this year.”