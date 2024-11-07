Spain likely to be without captain for UEFA Nations League fixture after concerning head injury

On Friday, Luis de la Fuente will announce his Spain squad for this month’s UEFA Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Switzerland. It is bound to be another strong La Roja squad for the matches, although they could be without another important player.

Spain will already be without Dani Carvajal and Rodri Hernandez because of serious knee injuries, and according to Relevo, Alvaro Morata may also miss out against Denmark and Switzerland.

Morata, who scored against Real Madrid on Tuesday, was involved in a training ground collision with AC Milan teammate Strahinja Pavlovic, for which he has been admitted to hospital to undergo scans on a head injury.

Spain and de la Fuente will continue to be apprised of the situation, and they will hope that Morata is able to be involved in their upcoming matches during the international break. If not, a new starting striker will need to be decided upon – Mikel Oyarzabal would be favourite, although the likes of Joselu Mato and Samu Omorodion are also options.