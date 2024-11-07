Social media like on Donald Trump post from Real Madrid star goes viral

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal is not part of the headlines surrounding his club’s poor form currently, but his actions from the sofa have gone viral in Spain.

Carvajal is currently in recovery following a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury, which is expected to keep him out until October of 2025, a full year. The 32-year-old liked a post on Wednesday night by far-right VOX leader Santiago Abascal on Instagram, which has been picked up on by many in Spain. Abascal posts a picture of him posing with US President elect Donald Trump, congratulating him on winning the US elections against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, saying “Congratulations to President Trump!”

#RealMadrid's Dani Carvajal has liked a post from far-right VOX leader Santiago Abascal congratulating Donald Trump on winning the US election. pic.twitter.com/cfsmcmOSrM — Football España (@footballespana_) November 7, 2024

Carvajal has never allowed his political views to become public, but rightly or wrongly, has a reputation for being a supporter of right-wing politics in Spain. This summer Carvajal also went viral for ignoring Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the centre-left candidate of the Socialist party in Spain, while Abascal shares similar views to Trump on immigration and human rights.