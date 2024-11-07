Real Madrid to announce profits of €16m for 2023-24 season

Real Madrid informed members and delegates that they would be holding their general assembly on the 24th of November this month, where President Florentino Perez will present their accounts. It’s good news for Los Blancos, who have made a profit of €16m.

That is up from €12m last year, and Marca say that they have increased their turnover by €54m from €1.073b to €1.127b. Their cash balance, excluding the Santiago Bernabeu renovations project, has declined from €128m to €82m, while they paid taxes of €277.1m.

Their spend on their wage bill is down from €504m to €482m this season, and given the Liga and Champions League double, Los Blancos paid out €40m in bonuses. However their prize money increased from the budgeted €108m to €150m. The biggest increase behind their rising turnover was in their marketing department, which grew from €340m to €426m.

Perez has been widely praised for his financial work in recent years, and putting Real Madrid in the black. However there are concerns arising from their car park plans and the hosting of concerts at the renovated Santiago Bernabeu, both signalled as key parts of their business model. Both projects are currently halted by legal challenges.