Real Madrid keen on Serie A star also being courted by Chelsea and Manchester City

It’s been reported this week that Real Madrid intend to sign a new midfielder next summer. The decision not to replace Toni Kroos before the start of this season has seriously backfired for Los Blancos, which is why the intention is now to rectify the situation in 2025.

Manchester City and Spain superstar Rodri Hernandez has emerged as a target in recent months, although he is not the only pivot being considered by Real Madrid’s sporting department. According to CaughtOffside, they are also interested in Torino’s 23-year-old sensation Samuele Ricci.

Ricci has been a revelation for Torino over the last 12-18 months, and interest in his services has been building during this period. As well as Real Madrid, it’s reported that Chelsea, Manchester City and Inter Milan are following him.

Ricci would be a signing that fits into Real Madrid’s signing policy, so it remains to be seen whether it is he that is sought next summer.