Real Madrid heavyweight backing Carlo Ancelotti – believes Italian has been key to success

The atmosphere at Valdebebas has turned dramatically over the last two weeks, following a chastening defeat to Barcelona, and then a second successive loss to AC Milan on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti has been in the crosshairs of the Madrid press this week, and there is tension growing in the dressing room, but he does have the backing of arguably their best player.

Strong backing of Carlo there… https://t.co/Ce537OBoiI — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) October 27, 2024

As per Sport, Vinicius Junior is Ancelotti’s loudest defender, and maintains complete faith in the Italian’s ability to work their way out of this slump. Ancelotti has always treated Vinicius well, and has taken the Brazilian under his wing since arriving, something that is greatly appreciated by his star forward. Vinicius also believes that Ancelotti has been essential to their success in the last three years, and is empathetic with his situation.

After reports yesterday that if forced to choose, Kylian #Mbappe will be given priority over #Vinicius Junior, Cadena SER have confirmed that their plans centre around Mbappe not the Brazilian. 👇 pic.twitter.com/WN1Pk9tnol — Football España (@footballespana_) November 7, 2024

You could pick few better players to have in your corner if you are Ancelotti, but there are also other signs of frustration. Jude Bellingham frequently looks frustrated throughout games currently whether it be with his teammates or Ancelotti, and Kylian Mbappe has cut a passive figure of late. More of a problem might be the accusations that he lied about Fede Valverde in his latest press conference.