Real Madrid backed to sign in-form striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP

Viktor Gyokeres, alongside Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, is the in-form striker in European football right now. After scoring a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League earlier this week, the Swedish marksman has moved on to 23 goals in all competitions for Sporting CP this season.

Because of this, Gyokeres is expected to be on the move next summer. Numerous Premier League clubs are reported to be interested in him, but speaking to Grosvenor Sport , former footballer Jamie O’Hara gave his belief that Real Madrid should go for Gyokeres.

“Any club in the world would take Viktor Gyökeres right now. He might end up at Real Madrid – they really need a centre-forward at the moment. They’ve signed Kylian Mbappe from PSG and he’s just not doing the business for them up front. They’ve fallen off a lot this season.

“I think Gyokeres plays like Erling Haaland. He’s strong, physical, athletic and knows where the net is. He’s got no fear in taking in defenders 1v1 – I like him a lot. He could go anywhere in Europe with the goals he’s scoring at the moment.”

Gyokeres would fit into Real Madrid’s transfer policy, although it would be a surprise at this stage if they made a move. However, they could change depending on how things play out this season.