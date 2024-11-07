Pedri confirms Hansi Flick punishment and reveals fines under Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona midfielder Pedri was the latest to appear on one of Spain’s high-profile late-night talk shows, speaking to ‘Martinez and Hermanos’, hosted by Dani Martinez. The topics they discussed ranged, but did include an insight into the disciplinary regime at the club.

Pedri revealed that Lamine Yamal was bad at playing FIFA (EA Sports), and that his worst purchase was a window cleaner, while they pointed out to him that did not follow teammate Pau Cubarsi on Instagram, making him do so on camera.

Oduro and Aziz made their Barça Atlètic debuts in a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad B yesterday. Oduro impressed with his pace and crossing, while Aziz nearly scored in the final minutes. Despite their efforts, Barça Atlètic extended their streak of draws to six. @jaumemarcet — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 7, 2024

He explained, as recounted by Marca, that under Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona players would face fines for being late to training.

“I don’t know why my phone didn’t ring, I had dozens of missed calls. I got dressed in 30 seconds, I arrived and they were waiting for me for a recovery session, I came in red as a tomato. If it is a match day it is always much more, if you go to a hotel and arrive late for a talk it is a lot.”

I’m crying Pedri wasn’t following Cubarsi on IG and they told him to follow him on camera😭 pic.twitter.com/7UVkNplrui — Berneese (@the_berneese_) November 7, 2024

“There are coaches who do it by the minute, for example five minutes is €5k. But with Xavi it ​​was €5k if you arrive late and the next one doubles. You are always doubling, and if you arrive to four or five late you are screwed.”

Meanwhile under Hansi Flick, the punishment is not financial, but missing out on games.

“It happened to Kounde, he was five minutes late, and he did not play,” Pedri explained, referencing a game against Alaves earlier this season. The Frenchman was dropped at the last minute for Hector Fort.

👀 Muy interesante esto de Pedri. 👌 Escuchar al canario lo que dice sobre “el Hansi Flick que no conocemos” ‘MartinezYHermanos’ @cuatro pic.twitter.com/NeDE0YRaRm — SocBlaugrana (@socblaugranafc) November 7, 2024

The Canary Islander would go on to reveal that Flick is less serious than he had imagined, friendly, and likes a joke too, albeit being within a highly professional and punctual environment. Barcelona’s players so far are enjoying life under the German coach, which has been evident on the pitch.