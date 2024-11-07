Nigerian forward sees injury timeline shortened as Sevilla opt against surgery

Last month, Chidera Ejuke suffered a high-grade hamstring tear whilst playing for Sevilla against Barcelona. The Nigerian winger had made a strong start to life at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, but he will now be out of action until 2025.

Ejuke had been an important player for Sevilla head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, but his absence means that Los Nervionenses are limited with their wing options. They’ll be hoping for his return as soon as possible, and that will happen after it was decided that surgery is not required on his injury, as per Relevo.

Instead, Ejuke will undergo conservative treatment, which he started last week. Should that go well, he will be able to return inside three months, which would mean that a comeback in possible in February.

Sevilla are expected to move for another winger during the winter, which would ease the loss of Ejuke. It remains to be seen how the situation is approached in January.