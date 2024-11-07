Leganes and Villarreal continue efforts to help and recognise DANA storm victims in Valencia

Villarreal and Leganes are the latest to announce actions to help and pay tribute to the victims of the DANA storm tragedy in the Valencian Community. The Yellow Submarine had their match cancelled last weekend, and will face Alaves at home on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, Villarreal have announced a giant Valencian Community flag will be unfurled, pre-match t-shirts with the message ‘Forca Valencia’ and a minute of silence will take place. The players will also wear a special black shirt, and there will be a special captain’s armband too.

#VillarrealCF will wear a black home kit in tribute to the victims of the #DANA storm tragedy during their home tie with Alaves this weekend. The shirts will be auctioned off, and the proceeds will be donated to the cause. pic.twitter.com/NmxaVfzMca — Football España (@footballespana_) November 7, 2024

Meanwhile Leganes have also announced in a public letter from owner Jeff Luhnow that they will be donating to the cause too. They host Sevilla at Butarque on Saturday night, and for each kilometre that the Leganes players run, they will donate €100 to the cause.

Ahead of the game, they will play the anthem of the Valencian Community instead of their own, and throughout the course of the week, they have collected 200 tonnes of aid at Butarque, which has been sent to the Valencian Community.