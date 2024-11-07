Kylian Mbappe left out of second straight France squad – Didier Deschamps explains decision

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is going through a tough moment as it is, and more focus will be placed on his form now, after he was left out of a second straight France squad. The first time was due to an alleged injury that was cast into doubt, but this time manager Didier Deschamps appears to have taken the decision himself.

Mbappe missed their last two Nations League fixtures in October with a supposed thigh issue, but it was understood that he was working on his fitness to get back into his best shape. Didier Deschamps told Relevo that he took the decision after a conversation with the superstar.

Kylian #Mbappe has been left out of France's latest squad for a second straight international break. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/xZhJhsAOgX — Football España (@footballespana_) November 7, 2024

“I have had an exchange of words with him and I have understood that it is the best decision. I can tell you two things: one, that Mbappe wanted to come and, secondly, it has nothing to do with anything off the pitch [in reference to a rape investigation in Sweden]. There is a presumption of innocence.”

Like the rest of his teammates, Mbappe’s form has come into question of late, with just three non-penalty goals coming from him in La Liga, and a series of missed chances against Barcelona and AC Milan. The 25-year-old is seemingly frustrated with how Carlo Ancelotti is using him, but will now have extra time on the training ground with him to fix it.

Eduardo Camavinga will be going, as will Barcelona’s Jules Kounde, while Aurelien Tchouameni misses out through injury, and Ferland Mendy through a technical decision.