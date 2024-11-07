“It was Xavi” – Thierry Henry rejects claim that Hansi Flick “started a new era” at Barcelona

Barcelona have had a remarkable start to the 2024-25 season. Since taking over as head coach in the summer, Hansi Flick has breathed new life into the club, and that has excited supporters across the world.

Flick has come in for lots of plaudits over the last few months, with many crediting him as having started a new era at Can Barca. However, this view is not shared by former Barcelona forward Thierry Henry, who spoke on the matter during CBS’ Champions League coverage (via Relevo).

“I don’t think Flick started this era. It was Xavi who did it. Flick is continuing what Xavi did – he was the one who gave the opportunity to Cubarsi, to Lamine Yamal… It was Xavi who put a lot of players there.”

“Xavi left and Flick arrived, but I think with the two years they played together with Xavi, and going through a difficult season like the previous one, that’s where you learn the most about your character and what you have to do. This team right now must be considered one of the favourites to win the Champions League and for that you could also need to lose a semi-final, lose a quarter-final, to know how complicated it will be, but I think they can do it.”

Whether Xavi or Flick kick-started this era is irrelevant to those at Barcelona, who will only want the good times to keep rolling. It remains to be seen how good a season they can have in 2024-25.