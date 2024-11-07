Girona set to welcome back important trio for Getafe fixture

Girona have had a difficult season up until now, as they lie in a lowly 12th place in the La Liga table. They’ve also lost three of their four Champions League matches, which has placed doubt on their chances to secure a place in the knockout stages. Michel Sanchez’s side have struggled with the extra matches, and an injury crisis also hasn’t helped.

A few weeks ago, Girona had as many as 10 first team players unavailable because of various injuries. The problem has eased slightly, with Daley Blind and Bryan Gil having now returned, and more players are also on their way back.

As per MD, Girona are expected to get three players back from injury for this weekend’s trip to Getafe: Viktor Tsygankov, Ivan Martin and Jhon Solis. All three are close to returning, having been involved in training this week.

It is key for Girona to recover as many players as possible in the coming weeks, as they aim to correct their slow start to the season.