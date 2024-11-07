Florentino Perez to run for Real Madrid presidency again in 2025

Florentino Perez has been president of Real Madrid for 21 of the last 24 years. He was first appointed in 2000, before ceding the position in 2006. However, he was re-elected in 2009, and he has remained at the helm since then.

Despite now being 77 years of age, Perez has no plans to walk away from the presidency anytime soon. As reported by Sport, he intends to run again when the election takes place in 2025.

Later this month, Real Madrid will hold their General Assembly. One of the items on the agenda is a “proposal for the election of the members of the Electoral Board for the period between March 29, 2025 and March 28, 2029”. It is at this time that Perez’s announcement to run again is expected to be made official.

Real Madrid have established themselves as a top dogs in Europe during Perez’s reign, so it would be no surprise if he won the presidential election for a seventh time.